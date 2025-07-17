MILTON, DE - A man is facing charges after police say he injured a woman during an argument.

Milton Police say they arrested 37-year-old Travis Terry on July 16. Police say around 11 p.m., officers responded to a domestic violence incident at a home on Federal Street. 

Upon arrival, officers say they found a woman fleeing the scene on foot, bleeding from a severe injury to her head. Emergency medical services provided initial treatment before transporting the victim to a nearby hospital for further attention.

Investigators say that Terry struck the victim in the head with a glass bottle during an argument, causing a severe injury and bleeding.

Officers arrested Terry at the scene without incident and charged him with first-degree assault, possession of a deadly weapon during a felony, and interfering with emergency communications.

He was arraigned by the Justice of the Peace Court 7 and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institute on a $40,100 bond.

Colby joined WBOC in 2022. He graduated from Towson University the same year with a bachelor's in Electronic Media and Film Production. Colby was born and raised on Delmarva and has enjoyed using his position as a news producer to serve his community.

