MILTON, DE - A man is facing charges after police say he injured a woman during an argument.
Milton Police say they arrested 37-year-old Travis Terry on July 16. Police say around 11 p.m., officers responded to a domestic violence incident at a home on Federal Street.
Upon arrival, officers say they found a woman fleeing the scene on foot, bleeding from a severe injury to her head. Emergency medical services provided initial treatment before transporting the victim to a nearby hospital for further attention.
Investigators say that Terry struck the victim in the head with a glass bottle during an argument, causing a severe injury and bleeding.
Officers arrested Terry at the scene without incident and charged him with first-degree assault, possession of a deadly weapon during a felony, and interfering with emergency communications.
He was arraigned by the Justice of the Peace Court 7 and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institute on a $40,100 bond.