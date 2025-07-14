DOVER - Police say they arrested six men in connection to a prostitution investigation in the city.

Dover police say the operation was conducted on July 10, in collaboration with the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Violent Crime and Safet Streets Task Force.

As a result of the operation, the following individuals were arrested and charged:

Delvaughn McCall, 46, of Dover, DE - Released on a criminal summons on the following charges:

-Patronizing a Prostitute

William Parker,63, of Camden, DE - Released on a criminal summons on the following charges:

-Patronizing a Prostitute

Jeffrey Friedel, 74, of Seaford, DE - Released on a criminal summons on the following charges:

-Patronizing a Prostitute

Anthony Lanzi, 37, of Elkton, MD - Released on a criminal summons on the following charges:

-Patronizing a Prostitute

Parmeet Singh, 21,South Richmond Hill, NY - Released on a criminal summons on the following charges:

-Patronizing a Prostitute

Zion Downing, 24, Harrington, DE - Released on a criminal summons on the following charges:

-Patronizing a Prostitute

