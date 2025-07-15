MILTON, DE - Numerous first responders and agencies are on the scene of a water search and rescue operation in Milton on Tuesday evening.
The search was launched on Oyster Rocks Road on July 15th. Officials from the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control tell WBOC that a 18-year-old man went into the Broadkill River but did not return to shore.
On Tuesday night, Delaware State Police told WBOC that "18-year-old Yorch Niz-Chilel remains missing."
DNREC says "multiple marine police vessels from the NRP Fish and Wildlife Unit searched the river throughout the afternoon into early evening". The US Coast Guard in Cape May, New Jersey was assisting in aerial search support and the USCG Lewes Station also has dispatched a vessel into the area.
Delaware State Police is leading the investigation.
UPDATE:
On Wednesday night, the Delaware State Police announced that the body of Niz-Chilel was positively identified and recovered near the Outer Wall of the Delaware Bay.
This search and recovery is not related to another missing man who was recovered from the waters off of Cape Henlopen State Park on Wednesday. That search had begun after a swimmer went missing on Saturday in Rehoboth Beach.
This is a developing story and will be updated.