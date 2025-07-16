LEWES, DE - A body was recovered from the waters off of Cape Henlopen State Park on Wednesday.
Rehoboth Beach Police confirmed it was the body of of a swimmer who went missing over the weekend. Police identified him as Gregory Karitu, 27, of Kenya.
The Lewes Fire Department said a kayaker found Karitu's body between Herring Point and the Bathhouse on July 16.
The recovery is not related to another missing man who reportedly fell into the Broadkill River near Milton on Tuesday. Search efforts were still underway for 18-year-old Yorch Niz-Chilel as of Wednesday morning.
Rehoboth Beach Police say they do not suspect foul play in Karitu's death.