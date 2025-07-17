HARRINGTON, DE- The Delaware State Fair began Thursday in Harrington, welcoming new faces and longtime returners—people from near and far—to kick off ten days of summer fun.
It's the hottest day of the week and the fair's first day, but the heat didn't stop families from showing up early and ready.
Among the first-timers was Taylor McCray, who made the trip all the way from Florida.
McCray says being at the fair for the first time with her grandfather has been exciting, and she can't wait to try all the rides and games over the next 10 days.
"I feel excited because I'm going to ride on rides, I'm going to get to eat food, and I'm going to have fun."
Also new this year are vendors like George Gomez, who is running Jinxin's Watermelon stand for the first time here in Delaware.
Gomez says he's excited to introduce new drinks to the state fair, including refreshing watermelon slushies made with locally sourced watermelons.
"I'm happy that I'm here. I'm just excited to meet new people and, you know, quench people's thirst for their cravings for watermelon juice."
While there are many new faces this year, some familiar ones have also returned.
Eddie Porcelli, owner of Spaghetti Eddie's, is back for his 18th year.
Porcelli says it's always exciting to be back at the fair and see all the people he's met over the years.
"I've seen generations of kids grow up. It's really cool to have them come up and say hello and see what they are doing in their lives."
Wanda Kazlauskas, a frequent Delaware State Fair visitor, says the fair has been a part of her life for decades.
"I've been coming here since I was a little girl. I mean, I lived at the fair when I was a kid."
And while Kazlauskas says today’s heat wouldn’t normally bring her outside, she made an exception to show her granddaughter the fair for the first time.
"Normally I wouldn't go out at all right now in this heat— but, you know, for my grandchild visiting, we figured today would be a good day to do it."
But for some fairgoers, the heat isn't the only thing that can feel overwhelming.
To make the fair safe and inclusive for everyone, one new addition making a big impact this year is the SAV trailer—or Sensory Activation Vehicle—created to give guests a break from overstimulation.
Carly Callahan with the Delaware State Fairgrounds says the fair environment can be a lot to take in.
"When you think of a circus or a carnival or a fair in general, you don't think of quiet- everything's bright, everything's loud, and sometimes that's overwhelming."
Callahan says the SAV trailer is helping create a more inclusive atmosphere for everyone at the fair.
"Families from all shapes and sizes can come and feel safe and secure and know that they have a place to kind of get away, if they are feeling overwhelmed or just need to take a minute and relax."
Inside the trailer, guests will find a dark, climate-controlled room with soundproof walls, textured panels, and calming light features—all designed to help them decompress and take a break from the fair's hustle and bustle.
Callahan says sensory bags are also available for anyone who may benefit from extra support during their visit.
"Inside the bags, we have noise-canceling headphones, fidgets, communication boards for people to use, and when they're done at the fair, they can then return them."
Whether it’s your first visit or your fiftieth, the Delaware State Fair has officially opened its gates—offering something new to discover and traditions to cherish for everyone.