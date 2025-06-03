OCEAN CITY, MD - The man accused of hitting a 16-year-old with his motorcycle before leaving the scene and the seriously injured teen during last year’s Bikefest has been sentenced.
Michael Schneider, 52, is set to spend over seven years behind bars.
On September 13, 2024, police said Schneider was riding south on Philadelphia Ave at a high rate of speed when he struck Tyler Walsh, 16, who was walking in a marked crosswalk. Schneider, of Ballston Spa, New York, then lost control of the motorcycle, which then struck a parked car. Schneider then left the scene, according to investigators.
Police say he was later found in West Ocean City and arrested.
At the time of the crash, Tyler Walsh was a junior at Stephen Decatur High School. He was initially listed in critical condition. One of his best friends would later tell WBOC he was getting “better and better.”
The crash sparked debate in Worcester County over whether or not Bike Week should continue.
According to court records, on June 3, 2025, Schneider took an Alford plea for two out of ten of the charges against him. Alford pleas are taken when a suspect accepts a sentence but does not admit guilt. Schneider was convicted of causing life threatening injuries with a vehicle while under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident while reasonably knowing a serious injury had occurred.
Worcester County State’s Attorney Kris Heiser confirmed to WBOC Tuesday that Schneider was sentenced to 10 years with all but seven-and-a-half suspended. Schneider will then have to serve five years on probation, according to court records.