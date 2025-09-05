SHOOTING INVESTIGATION GRAPHIC

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The Cambridge Police Department has arrested a 15-year-old after the teen allegedly shot his stepfather on Friday. 

Police say they were called to Skinners Court in Cambridge on Sept. 5 just after 11:30 a.m. on reports of a shooting. There, investigators say they found a man with a gunshot wound to the face. The victim was flown to Shock Trauma for treatment. 

Police say the suspect, a 15-year-old and the reported stepson of the victim, is in police custody.

The Cambridge Police Department says more details on the incident will be released as the investigation continues.

Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

