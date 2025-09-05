CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The Cambridge Police Department has arrested a 15-year-old after the teen allegedly shot his stepfather on Friday.
Police say they were called to Skinners Court in Cambridge on Sept. 5 just after 11:30 a.m. on reports of a shooting. There, investigators say they found a man with a gunshot wound to the face. The victim was flown to Shock Trauma for treatment.
Police say the suspect, a 15-year-old and the reported stepson of the victim, is in police custody.
The Cambridge Police Department says more details on the incident will be released as the investigation continues.