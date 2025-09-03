SALISBURY, Md. - The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Department has announced the arrest of an 18-year-old Parkside High School student for allegedly bringing a gun to school.
On Wednesday, Sept. 3, the sheriff’s office says a school resource officer was told that Devon Rinvil Thelusma, 18, was possibly in possession of a handgun. Upon investigation, authorities say the school resource officer found a loaded 9mm handgun and a small quantity of marijuana on Thelusma. The student was immediately taken into custody and brought to the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office for processing and pending criminal charges, according to police.
The sheriff’s office says police are working closely with Wicomico County Public Schools to ensure school safety. There is currently no known threat to the school or students, according to police.