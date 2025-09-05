WORCESTER Co., Md. - The Worcester County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police are responding to multiple serious crashes across Worcester County on Friday afternoon, all within the span of an hour.
At least one person has died as a result of the crashes.
The first crash was reported by the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office just after 3 p.m. on Sept. 5 on Westbound Route 50 at Whaleyville Road in Berlin. The Sheriff’s Office says Route 50 was shut down in the area following a crash involving multiple patients. Chopper 16 was above the scene to see Delaware State Police aviation had landed.
Just before 3:30 p.m., the Worcester County Sheriff then reported a second crash in Bishopville on Southbound Route 113 at Whaleyville Road. The crash involved a tractor-trailer and a car, according to police. One patient was flown from the scene and another was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Southbound 113 has been closed for an extended period between Whaleyville Road and Bishopville Road, the Sheriff’s Office said. Northbound 113 was reduced to one lane in the area.
Reports of a third crash came around 3:45 p.m. from Westbound Route 50 at Hall Road in Whaleyville, Md. Police said the crash involved three vehicles and EMS personnel were on scene performing CPR. Another patient was injured.
Just before 5:30 p.m., MSP confirmed one person had died in the third crash. Police say the victim's vehicle was stopped due to a traffic backup caused by the first crash on Route 50 when a second car struck the back of the victim's car at high speeds. The victim's vehicle was then pushed into a third vehicle in front of him. The man died at the scene.
This article will be updated as more information becomes available.