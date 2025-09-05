Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Dorchester, Wicomico and Somerset Counties. * WHEN...From 11 PM EDT this evening through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Nuisance to Minor coastal flooding is possible in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive through flooded roadways. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. CAMBRIDGE MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 05/03 PM 2.6 0.6 0.7 1 NONE 06/03 AM 3.3 1.3 1.0 1 NONE 06/03 PM 2.8 0.8 0.8 1 NONE 07/04 AM 2.9 0.9 0.5 1 NONE 07/04 PM 2.3 0.3 0.2 1 NONE 08/05 AM 2.8 0.8 0.4 1 NONE BISHOPS HEAD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.2 FT, MODERATE 3.7 FT, MAJOR 4.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 1.6 FT, MAJOR 2.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 06/12 AM 3.4 1.3 1.1 2 MINOR 06/01 PM 3.2 1.1 1.0 2 MINOR 07/01 AM 3.1 1.0 0.7 2 NONE 07/02 PM 2.7 0.6 0.4 2 NONE 08/02 AM 3.0 0.9 0.5 1 NONE CRISFIELD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 5.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.3 FT, MODERATE 1.8 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 06/12 AM 3.4 1.2 1.2 1 NONE 06/12 PM 2.8 0.6 1.0 1 NONE 07/01 AM 3.1 0.9 0.9 1 NONE 07/01 PM 2.5 0.3 0.6 1 NONE 08/02 AM 2.9 0.7 0.7 1 NONE &&