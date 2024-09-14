OCEAN CITY, MD - The Ocean City Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run collision involving a motorcycle and teen pedestrian that occurred on Friday night.
The Ocean City Police Department say the collision occurred on September 13th, around 9:35pm at 12th Street and Philadelphia Ave.
Once on the scene, OCPD officers located a 16-year-old teen suffering from life-threatening injuries. The teen was treated by Ocean City Emergency Services personnel on the scene. They were then air-lifted by Maryland State Police Aviation to R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma in Baltimore, MD, according to OCPD.
The teen is currently in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.
The initial investigation revealed that the juvenile was walking in a marked crosswalk at 12th street and Philadelphia Ave. At this time, a motorcycle was " traveling southbound on Philadelphia Ave towards 12th Street at a high rate of speed, according to witnesses and video footage, before striking the juvenile pedestrian."
The operator of the motorcycle was later identified as 51-year-old Michael Scot Schneider, of Ballston Spa, New York.
Police say Schneider then lost control of his motorcycle, which struck and severely damaged a parked motor vehicle and parked motorcycle. He left the scene after the collision, according to OCPD.
Officers sent out a description of Schneider and led an extensive search of the downtown Ocean City area.
Ocean City Police say that Schneider was located several hours later by the Maryland State Police at the Park and Ride in West Ocean City. Officers report that Schneider showed signs of impairment, along with several injuries consistent with the collision that took place. He was transported to Tidal Health Peninsula Regional for treatment of his injuries.
OCPD say "Due to the injuries to the victim being life-threatening, a search warrant was obtained to collect a blood sample to determine Schneider’s alcohol concentration."
Upon his release from the medical facility, Schneider was transported to the Ocean City Police Department where he was charged with "twelve traffic offenses, such as driving under the influence and failing to remain on the scene of an accident resulting in bodily injury or death. A Maryland District Court Commissioner saw Schneider and held him without bond. Schneider has been transferred to the Worcester County Jail."
The collision is currently under investigation. The Ocean City Traffic Safety Unit is asking any individual with information regarding the incident to contact PFC Panitch at bpanitch@oceancitymd.gov.
Stephen Decatur High School posted to their official Facebook Sunday night that a junior student at the school, Tyler Walsh, was involved in a "very serious pedestrian accident this weekend."
The school states that Tyler is continuing to fight through various medical challenges, and "we, along with his family, are very appreciative of the outpouring of support by our community."
The high school is providing emotional and mental health support resources for students throughout the week.