PRINCESS ANNE, Md. - Maryland State Police have arrested two teenagers in connection to a deadly shooting in Princess Anne on Monday.
As WBOC first reported, investigators say the shooting occurred around 2 p.m. on Jan. 26. Police say they found two victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in a car parked on Dryden Lane.
According to authorities, Derrick Knox, 46, of Salisbury, died at the scene.
A second victim, Kevin Pillar, 41, of Salisbury was flown to shock trauma for treatment.
The Somerset County Sheriff's Office requested MSP's Homicide Unit and the Office of the State's Attorney to assist in the investigation.
Shortly after the incident, a 17-year-old Salisbury girl was found near Stewart Neck Road and Beckford Road and taken into police custody. At 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 27, police also arrested a 16-year-old Salisbury boy in connection to the shooting in Wicomico County.
Both minors have been charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, robbery, and other related counts. A motive has yet to be determined, according to police.
Police say further arrests are expected as the investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact Maryland State Police at 443-515-0034.