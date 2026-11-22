CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. - The Saltwater Cowboys are welcoming another arrival!
Foal #90 was first seen last week, with her mother most likely being Martha Lou.
The Chincoteague Vol. Fire Company says she is a "really cute" bay pinto. The cowboys rounded up her herd Saturday out of caution for the nor'easter potential, and they say the foal is doing great.
She is at the Carnival Grounds with her mom in Chincoteague until she heads home with a buyer. The Chincoteague Vol. Fire. Co. says they will be announcing sale details this week, as long as the foal keeps doing well.