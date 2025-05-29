POCOMOKE CITY, Md. -- After 92 years in business, the owners of Scher's Bridal Shop announced they are closing. For the past three decades, Marc and Judi Scher have been making dreams come true by running the small-town shop that first opened its doors in 1933.
"I unlock the same door that my grandfather opened, and my parents were here," said Marc Scher. "When I was little, I used to run around through the racks like my grandkids do, so it's just a lot of history."
Marc's dedication and Judi's enthusiasm for life's biggest moments mean the world to their customers.
"I've never seen them get mad at anybody, and you've always got bridezillas," joked longtime customer Sue Evans. "But I've never seen them mistreat anybody, they've always just been wonderful."
And their customers mean the world to Marc and Judi.
"We started with baby shoes on a lot of these kids," said Judi, pointing to a wall with dozens and dozens of photos from past customers. "We then went to, you know, dresses for special occasions, holidays, then we went into prom, tuxedos, prom dresses, and then of course you went into the happiest day of their life, their wedding day."
But now, the Scher's are ready for a new chapter in life. One where they aren't spending 24 hours a day focused on weddings and can instead devote their undivided attention to their children, grandchildren, family and friends.
"It's not that we have to get out of business, this was our time to do other things," said Marc Scher.
The Scher's aren't quite sure when they will close up shop. They said there is still a lot of inventory left to unload, but more importantly, they still have plenty of big days to be a part of.