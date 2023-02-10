BERLIN, Md. -- Tiki Tim's, an outdoor bar behind The Globe, recently added a small roof and barrier between themselves and the Atlantic Hotel. The Historic District Commission is calling for those additions to removed immediately.
A ten foot by four foot roof and a wooden barrier have caught the attention of the Berlin Historic District Commission, mainly because the changes weren't approved by the HDC before being made.
"Any property in the historic district, if there has to be any sort of change or construction or any kind of work on the outside, the plans for that need to go on a historic district meeting agenda," said Carol Rose.
Rose was chairperson for the HDC for roughly 12 years and is now a member. She said once an item is presented, the committee looks over the plans and works with the property owner to see if those changes are appropriate for the historic district.
"They have to be approved before the work can be done," said Rose. "After that approval, they need to get a building permit with the town of Berlin, Fire Marshal, just typical things."
Rose said that never happened.
WBOC did have the chance to speak with Bryan Brushmiller, owner of Tiki Tim's. He respectfully declined to be on camera, but did say he feels like this issue of him adding a 10 foot by four foot roof has been blown a little out of proportion.
Some neighbors in town, like Dean Long, feel the same way.
"We're the cutest, smallest town in America, why are we worried about this?" questioned Long.
Tony Wainwright said he has an appreciation for maintaining the historic value of buildings like The Globe, but given the times, does not think this is a pressing matter.
"Especially when the economic times are what they are, you want as much small business in Berlin as possible," said Wainwright. "I think something like that can be easily overlooked."
At the last HDC meeting on February 1st, the board unanimously passed a motion telling Brushmiller he must remove any unapproved additions within 10 days. So, by this Saturday, February 11th, those changes must be undone.
If they are not, Rose said Brushmiller could be fined up to $400 a day.