BERLIN, Md. -- Around 6:15 p.m. on Friday, June 9th, this years Bathtub Race got underway on Main Street. 16 duos took to the track and competed in a total of 30 individual races.
"It's kooky that's for sure and nobody really expects to see bathtubs running down Main Street, but that's kind of the fun of it, it's just off the wall," said Ryan Nellans, Executive Director of Berlin's Chamber of Commerce.
Before the race began, teams paraded down Main Street, led by Mike Wiley who was donning a bathrobe, shower cap and soap bar necklace. During the parade, Josh Martin and Seaside Plumbing were handing out gifts, and they had a little something for everyone.
"Frisbees, we've got some lollipops in their as well and of course for all the ladies out there we have our sexy plumbing calendar," said Martin.
By the time the race got going, hundreds of people surrounded the track and by 7:00 p.m. the crowd was shoulder to shoulder.
We had a chance to speak with a few racers before the event got going, to gauge their expectations and hear their favorite parts about the Bathtub Race. Martin seemed supremely confident in the team they assembled.
"Shelby is in the tub, she's lean and mean, Terrell is our pusher this year and man he's fast, so we might have a chance this year," said Martin.
The confidence didn't come without a few butterflies though.
"We're always a little nervous around this time, but you know Terrell who's pushing the tub this year, he did a lot of flexing his muscles in the mirror this morning so I feel like he feels super confident," said Martin.
Seaside Plumbing was going up against some fierce competition, like Outten Delights, who has brought home the trophy at least four times.
"This is an event most people just dream about," said William Outten.
Racers started at Taylor Bank and finished by the Atlantic Hotel. It was drag race style, and if a team lost twice they were eliminated.
"This is not the longest event we have, this isn't the biggest event we have, but this is in my opinion the best event that we have," said Nellans.