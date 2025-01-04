DELMARVA PENINSULA - With the new year has come an extended stretch of cold temperatures and wintry weather.
With temperatures tonight falling into the upper teens and low 20s, and afternoon highs on Sunday only climbing into the mid 30s with a gusty west wind, bridges and overpasses will become cold-soaked and ready to take accumulation snow and ice.
With plentiful cold ground cover, snow which will begin late Sunday night will stick quickly as snow becomes more intense by Monday morning.
We are expecting some rain to mix with snow for a few hours around midday Monday, which could cause some more significant icing on Delmarva roads, especially the bridges and overpasses.
Virginia's Eastern Shore is more likely to see some rain or freezing rain in addition to a couple inches of snow in Accomack County.
During Monday's storm, icing won't be as big of a problem on northern parts of Delmarva, as places such as Dover north should receive all snow.
But with temperatures this coming week remaining unseasonably cold, with afternoon highs in the low to mid 30s and lows in the teens and 20s, the snow we receive on Monday will stick around for a while. Icy patches and black ice will be a problem to contend with.