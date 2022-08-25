SOMERSET COUNTY -- More than 30 businesses and agencies made their way to the Eastern Correctional Facility on August 25th for the Reentry Resource Fair. They were there to provide ECI inmates, who are set to be released soon, an opportunity for a fresh start. Those opportunities spanned from employment possibilities to mental health services.
"What you see before you are opportunities for employment, opportunities for counseling, opportunities for mental health connections that may need to be done," said Carolyn J. Scruggs.
Scruggs is the Assistant Secretary for Program Services and the Reentry Department, and said she and the team of reentry and transitional specialists were excited to be helping out at ECI. The specialists are able to help specific inmates by breaking down a prison's population.
"What we do is a risk assessment of every inmate that's going home, to see if they have a valid home plan, and with that home plan, do they need housing," said Scruggs. "Do they need mental health services? Do they need Medicaid or Medicare services?"
By conducting this process, the reentry and transitional specialists are able to connect inmates to the most helpful people. One of those people who was at ECI is Jon Niblet, a Family Investment Supervisor with Social Services.
"Some of the most basic needs need to be met when they get out," said Niblet. "We're offering information on how we can get those programs, how you can apply, who's eligible, and when you're gonna get your benefits."
Niblet said all of the interactions he had today at ECI were 'very positive' and that a lot of people wanted information on how they can better themselves upon their release.
Another person who was at the Reentry and Resource Fair is Curtis Broadwater, a recruiter for Chesapeake Shipbuilding, a manufacturing company in Salisbury, Maryland.
"Working with our community is a big part of what we do," said Broadwater. "We're a big company, and our job and opportunities that we have there, I think are vital to the community."
Chesapeake Shipbuilding is offering a variety of jobs, like welders, painters, electricians, and carpenters.
We had a chance to speak with Eddie Neal and Josh Blank, two inmates and soon-to-be returning citizens who participated in the Reentry and Resource Fair. Neal spoke with Chesapeake Shipbuilding, Perdue, and an automotive training company, and said all three stuck out as jobs he would like to have. Neal is also appreciative of the chance to help his family when he gets out.
"This is benefitting me by giving me a great opportunity to provide for my family and to go home with possibly employment," said Neal.
Blank feels the same way.
"I'm definitely going to have a job, hopefully, waiting on me when I get out," said Blank. "So, it's going to benefit me and my kids."
Overall, this program aims to eliminate any obstacles that incarcerated men could face when they are released, such as finding employment, housing, and services. This fair was the first of its kind on Delmarva, and will be returning to ECI in the Fall of 2022.