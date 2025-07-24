CHURCH HILL, MD - The Maryland State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Queen Anne’s County on Thursday that claimed the lives of two people.
Police say they were called to southbound U.S. Route 301 at Price Station Road on reports of a crash just before 12:30 p.m. on July 24. The ensuing investigation revealed a utility truck was driving south on 301 when it struck a Toyota Camry that was attempting to cross the roadway, according to authorities.
The driver of the Camry, Valerie Haines, 63, and the passenger Patricia Mead, 86, of Ridgely, both died at the scene. The driver of the utility truck, a 39-year-old man, was reportedly uninjured.
As of 3:30 p.m., police say the southbound lanes of Route 301 remain closed while their investigation continues. Once it is completed, Maryland State Police will submit their findings to the Queen Anne’s County State’s Attorney to determine if charges will be filed.
This is the second fatal crash on Route 301 near Price Station Road this week.