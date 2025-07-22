CHURCH HILL, MD - Maryland State Police are investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash that killed one person and injured two others Tuesday morning in Queen Anne’s County.
Troopers responded just after 9 a.m. to the southbound lanes of U.S. Route 301 near Price Station Road. Investigators say a Mazda traveling south struck the driver’s side of a Kia that was attempting to cross the highway, causing the Kia to overturn.
The driver of the Kia, identified as 58-year-old Mickie Mowbray of Greensboro, Maryland, was pronounced dead at the scene. The 22-year-old driver of the Mazda and his 20-year-old passenger were flown to Shock Trauma in Baltimore with injuries.
Police believe speed may have contributed to the crash. Southbound Route 301 was closed for about three hours.
The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation. Once complete, findings will be turned over to the Queen Anne’s County State’s Attorney’s Office to determine if charges will be filed.