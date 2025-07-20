MILLSBORO, DE - A vehicle fire temporarily shut down a road in Sussex County on Sunday. The Delaware State Police are investigating the incident. 

The Indian River Volunteer Fire Company says their units were dispatched around 3:30pm on Sunday to a vehicle fire on Indian Mission Road and Fishermans Road in Millsboro (north of John J. Williams Highway). 

IRVFC says a black Audi sedan was traveling north on Indian Mission Road when it caught fire. When first responders arrived, the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames, raising concerns about nearby utility poles and overhead wires.

millsboro car fire.jpg

Photo: Indian River Volunteer Fire Company 

All the occupants in the car were able to safely get out of the vehicle. 

Delaware State Fire Police and the Mid-Sussex Rescue Squad assisted with traffic control and road closures during the incident.

The Delaware State Police are investigating.

millsboro car fire_3.jpg

Photo: Indian River Volunteer Fire Company 

