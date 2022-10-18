MILFORD, Del.- The Milford school district Board of Education voted to rename Milford High School's auditorium after music teacher, Dr. Gerald W. Thompson, who passed away last year.
Several alumni requested the auditorium be named in Thompson's honor.
Milford High theatre director, Carissa Meiklejohn, said this is meant to honor his legacy and allow him to live on in a place where he spent so much of his time.
"The impact that he had with our music program and our students is certainly an impact that all educators might want to have," said Meiklejohn. "He worked so closely with our students and inspired them."
Milford High Principal, Seth Buford, said the official renaming ceremony will take place in March during the spring musical.