CRISFIELD, Md. -- Much of the snow that fell throughout Wednesday night has either melted or been plowed off the roads, which has neighbors in Crisfield in a much better mood heading into the weekend.
It was a bone-chilling morning on Friday, with howling winds strong enough to rattle even the sturdiest metal crab and a feels-like temperature of 13 degrees Fahrenheit.
For Richard Thomas, however, none of that matters.
"Oh, it can do whatever it wants outside as long as I'm in Gordon's," said Thomas.
Thomas wasn't the only one seeking cover inside the Crisfield staple.
Sterling Clough is just happy his drive over this morning was a heck of a lot easier than it was on Thursday morning.
"Good than what it was yesterday, whole lot better," said Clough.
As we move further and further from Wednesday night's storm, Clough's optimism that Crisfield is heading for warmer days only grows stronger.
"Well, it's going to slack up here, winds will slack down here before long, it'll get spring, spring's coming," said Clough.
Now, sporadic ice patches are still clinging to neighborhood roads, and some leftover snow is on Crisfield Highway. However, for the most part, neighbors reported smooth sailing on Friday.
"It's never bad, it's always good, the county, state, do an excellent job in the state of Maryland keeping the roads clear," said Thomas. "I've never had it that I couldn't go out and drive in the snow and I'm 64 years old."
Crisfield is officially on the other side of the most recent snowstorm.