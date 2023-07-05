TILGHMAN ISLAND, Md. - Driving through Tilghman Island today almost every side road has damage.
Whether it was a hired hand or volunteer work neighbors says every bit helps. Some even say there were 20 to 30 crews out Wednesday helping to pick up the pieces and come together as a community.
Efforts to cleanup on Coopertown rd. and Willey rd. began Tuesday afternoon. But homes on Wharf rd. had cranes high in the sky. They were removing branches from atop homes.
Donald Smith's home had severe structural damage. He says his neighbors are consistently checking in.
"Everybody has been calling around. They've been texting, calling asking how're we doing, If I need anything. At least a half a dozen people have physically come here," says Smith.
Up the road is Ron Frampton's house. The 150 year old tree was uprooted and draped across his yard. He says cleanup efforts of this size will take a bit, but he's enjoyed the community support.
"So far we've had the emergency personnel of Talbot County come down. The tree also fell on the road on our property and our home. They cleaned the road out and then other neighbors helped us pick up things. But it has been an enjoyable thing with hundreds of people looking at it and viewing what's going on here on the island with this disaster we've had," says Frampton.
Others say clean up wouldn't be the same around town if it wasn't neighbors helping neighbors.
Bob Sullivan with Sullivan Home and Design says, "I think everybody in the community just takes care of what needs to be done. They don't talk about it they just do it. If somebody else needs help everybody pitches in."
The National Weather Service in Mount Holly, NJ says they have been in contact with Talbot County Emergency Officials and they say they believe the damage was caused by straight line winds.