MILLSBORO, DE - The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) has opened the first ramp and connector of the long-anticipated opening of the North Millsboro Bypass.
The new ramp connecting eastbound SR 20 to southbound US 113 opened Friday. Sheep Pen Road to SR 20 also reopened Friday, according to officials.
Some local drivers like Debbie Perkins says the new connection has already been a big help,
"I normally have to go across town to take dance lessons, and what would normally take a half hour took me 10 minutes this morning" said Perkins.
This is the first section of the North Millsboro bypass to open following a lengthy construction period. DelDOT says the bypass is expected to fully open to traffic in late September.
Fore more information and detours relating to the bypass project, you can visit DelDoT's project website here.