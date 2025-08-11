Millsboro Bypass Opening
DelDOT

MILLSBORO, DE - The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) has opened the first ramp and connector of the long-anticipated opening of the North Millsboro Bypass.

The new ramp connecting eastbound SR 20 to southbound US 113 opened Friday. Sheep Pen Road to SR 20 also reopened Friday, according to officials.

Some local drivers like Debbie Perkins says the new connection has already been a big help, 

"I normally have to go across town to take dance lessons, and what would normally take a half hour took me 10 minutes this morning" said Perkins.

This is the first section of the North Millsboro bypass to open following a lengthy construction period. DelDOT says the bypass is expected to fully open to traffic in late September. 

Fore more information and detours relating to the bypass project, you can visit DelDoT's project website here

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

Video Journalist

Jack Ford is the weekend anchor, weather presenter, and a reporter for WBOC. Jack joined the WBOC team in June of 2023 covering Sussex County, but now can be found covering stories across Delmarva. Jack graduated from American University in Washington, D.C. studying Journalism and Political Science

Recommended for you