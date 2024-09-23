MILLSBORO, DE — Starting today, Fox Run Road between Patriots Way and Betts Pond Road will be closed until Friday as construction crews continue work on the Millsboro Bypass. The closure is part of an ongoing effort to install bridge beams, a key phase in the $130 million infrastructure project.
While progress moves forward, mixed feelings persist among locals about the long-term benefits.
The bypass, designed to connect Routes 113, 20, and 24, is intended to ease the traffic burden in downtown Millsboro, which has been a consistent issue for years. Orange cones and detours have become a familiar sight as crews work towards completing the project, now expected to be finished by fall 2025 after delays pushed the timeline back from earlier projections of Spring and Summer 2025.
Some residents, like Tim Monroe, say they are excited about using the path themselves - but remain skeptical about the impact the bypass will have once completed.
“It’s good for now—but how many people will use it? We’re gonna see... If you’re coming from North or South and you're a trucker, you’re just gonna go right through town, it'll just be a shorter trip,” he said.
Despite the delays and temporary inconveniences, other community members remain hopeful the project will deliver much-needed traffic relief.
“It’s going pretty good—we really need it. All the traffic that’s moving down here now, it’s getting too cluttered up, and people don’t really have room,” said Kenneth Pinson from Dagsboro.