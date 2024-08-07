MILLSBORO, DE — The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) joined a meeting Wednesday night to discuss the long-anticipated Millsboro Bypass, a major infrastructure project aimed at alleviating traffic congestion in downtown Millsboro.
Work is well underway on the $130 million project, which will create a two-mile, two-lane route connecting the intersection of Route 113 and 20 to Route 24.
Representative Rich Collins hailed the bypass as a significant victory for Sussex County drivers.
“The center of Millsboro was never ever designed to handle that type of traffic,” Collins said. “Everyone realized that a long time ago, but it’s been very difficult to come up with a plan that wasn’t disruptive to an awful lot of homes, businesses, and farms. I think we’ve accomplished that now.”
The meeting was well-attended, with many residents eager to learn more about the future of the bypass. The project includes the construction of four bridges and an overpass, notably one that will span Millsboro Pond.
DelDOT engineer George Pierce assured that extensive measures are being taken to minimize environmental impact, including the installation of "turtle fences" to protect local wildlife.
“All of our projects go through an extensive permitting process,” Pierce explained. “This one was more extensive than anything I’ve seen in 16 years at the department. Some of the innovations and construction techniques the contractor worked with us on are extremely low impact to the environment.”
While the project’s completion has been pushed back to next summer, later than the original spring 2025 target, Pierce said the project is moving forward at a impressive pace.
“The timeline for this project is extremely impressive,” Pierce added. “We’re four years from where we started from concept phase to today—it’s typically five years before we can even hand it out and get it built.” he said.
The meeting also addressed potential construction delays on neighboring and connecting roads. You can find the map of upcoming delays below: