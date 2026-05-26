Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning. Cloudy skies late. A few storms may be severe. High 82F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 66F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.