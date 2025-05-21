POCOMOKE CITY, Md. -- Over the next few years, officials want to fix every street and sidewalk within city limits. The city is ready to spend big bucks to solve a big problem.
"Sometimes it's comical, watching people weave around the potholes and whatnot, it looks like somebody's drunk driving in front of you," said Mark Thompson, a business owner who also lives in Pocomoke City.
Thompson said he is well aware that many of the city's roads are in poor condition, and he's not alone.
"If I can just speak from a personal point of view, the roads do a lot of damage to our vehicles," said Mayor Todd Nock. "We're constantly in the shops."
Nock said it can make it tough for neighbors to sell their homes and can hurt the city economically.
"Companies are not going to come into a town where the roads and sidewalks are torn up," said Nock.
That's why Nock is so excited to see the city's Safe Paths Initiative, which has been more than a year in the making, finally take off. Pocomoke intends to repair eight roads and the accompanying sidewalks each year until all 30 city roads look brand new.
The project is expected to take about four years and cost just shy of $2 million.
"I think it's a wise investment," said Thompson. "The town is in the process of growing, and if you want to continue to grow, you have to invest money and time."
Nock told WBOC that $500,000 is budgeted for this fiscal year. He's also confident the city has deep enough pockets to make this project happen.
"This is money that, of course, would be in the general fund, but it is money that is allocated," said Nock. "We do have some perspectives of selling some property, and I believe that it is the council and my mission that the proceeds from selling these properties would go directly to our Safe Paths Initiative."
Nock said the city will look to the state and take advantage of any grant opportunities. However, he acknowledged that it may be difficult given the state's financial deficit.