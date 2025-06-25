SNOW HILL, MD - A woman was involved in a single-vehicle crash on Coulbourne Lane in Snow Hill this afternoon, according to police.
Police say the 38-year-old driver was traveling on Coulbourne Lane toward Market Street on June 25 just before 1 p.m. when she suffered a medical emergency, causing her to strike stationary objects and a parked car.
The Worcester County Sheriff’s Office says the driver was flown to shock trauma. A juvenile passenger was also taken to a local hospital out of precaution.
As of 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Coulbourne Lane in Snow Hill is open at this time.