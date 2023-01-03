PITTSVILLE, Md. --- Kids in Pittsville will soon have another activity to enjoy as the town is working to revitalize Pittsville Park's playground area.
"The town commissioners decided to start working on our park, Pittsville Town Manager", Joseph Mangini said. "Had an old piece of equipment to be taken out and the county took that out for us."
The town originally planned to open this "inclusive" climber at Christmas. But worker, Jerry Martin says mother nature's rain washed away that deadline.
"The only hard part we had was the groundwork when we first started", Martin said. "Because of the rain, we had to dig footings and the rain filled the footings up and we had to drain it and we had to pore the concrete but after that, it was pretty much smooth sailing."
And the community is looking forward to a safe space for their kids to play.
"We have a few families in town that will benefit from that and they are really excited about it being ready," Rebecca Smith said.
The hope is to make use of this area by creating a space in the town that is more inclusive and inviting.
"We've had the park but it hasn't been utilized as much as it should," Mangini said. "It's right in the center of town and this is the only real green space the town has. So what er want to do is develop it as much as we can so that we can go ahead and include more people in activities."
And folks won't have to wait much longer to enjoy some of the parks, work on this part of the project is set to be completed by the end of this month.