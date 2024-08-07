WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. -- The offshore wind company is still moving forward with plans for a facility in the West Ocean City Harbor. County leaders have taken issue with this, because U.S. Wind's desired location could uproot the commercial fishing industry.
The packhouse at the end of the harbor allows commercial fisherman to make their living in West Ocean City. That packhouse however, sits on the property where U.S. plans on building a new facility.
Dave Wilson with U.S. Wind told us on Wednesday, they didn't find the property on their own.
"We were approached by the two property owners at the harbor, we did not approach them they approached us, and we needed some space there," said Wilson.
U.S. Wind needed an area to build office space, according to Wilson.
"It's not industrialization of the harbor, we're not putting blades or turbine monopiles to that site, it's just an office building and a couple more boats," said Wilson.
U.S. Wind applied to the Maryland Department of the Environment for a license that would allow them to replace the current pier at the harbor with a 353 foot concrete pier.
Worcester County Commissioner Joe Mitrecic said the size of that pier, in relation to U.S. Wind's overall plans, makes him skeptical.
"Well it's an awful big project for an office building I have to tell you that," said Mitrecic. "To purchase two properties that actually contain our fishery buyers, I mean I don't understand why it has to be a 300 something foot long dock then."
Wilson said the impact to local fisherman is something U.S. Wind has taken into account.
"We've been working with DNR(Maryland Department of Natural Resources) on that, we have a letter of intent about mitigation and ways to compensate the commercial fisherman and woman," said Wilson. "As soon as that's executed we'll start to discuss terms with the commercial guys and gals there."
Mitrecic believes it's an empty promise.
"This whole process has been a bait-and-switch since the beginning, it really has," said Mitrecic.
Maryland's Board of Public Works has to give U.S. Wind final approval before the pier project can move forward. There is a public comment period open until August 20th.
Once the comment period closes, BPW will schedule a hearing where a decision is expected. Mitrecic said he, along with other county commissioners, will attend the hearing to testify in opposition.