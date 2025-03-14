SMYRNA, DE- The Smyrna Public Library will close its doors on March 15, but only to prepare for an exciting new chapter.
Established in 1858 and moved into its current location in 1869, the library has been a staple in Downtown Smyrna for over a century.
Pat Young, the library’s director, said while this location may be small, its presence in the community has been significant.
"This space is huge in this community. I mean, it's a teeny tiny space, but it's huge in the heart of the community."
Although the library’s current location is closing permanently, it is moving just down the street to the newly constructed Duck Creek Regional Library—a 22,000-square-foot facility designed to offer more books, resources, and meeting spaces for the community.
Kathy Messer, president of the Friends of Duck Creek Regional Library, expressed excitement about the move.
"We've had a wonderful library experience here. But our new library is 22,000 square feet—so it's going to be bigger and better."
The old library building, which has been in use for centuries, has the issues you would expect with such an old and small structure.
Young says the new location will resolve those challenges.
"We have a large meeting room space that's going to accommodate over 200 people. A medium meeting room space that the community can use as well. Lots of meeting spaces, which is going to open up a world of possibilities for programming."
The new library will feature expanded meeting rooms, improved accessibility, and countless program opportunities—all aimed at serving the entire community, including the 1,600 students living nearby.
One of the major goals of the new space is to create a central hub for the community.
Messer says this would not have been possible without community support, which is why she believes the new library will give back to them.
"You can have all kinds of meetings. Just the possibilities are just endless."
While the library moves to its new location, the old building will get a second life as the home of the Delaware Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Young believes these changes and upgrades are exactly what Smyrna needs to revitalize and breathe new life into the area.
"Between that, the opera house, and the new library down the street, we're hoping to really be an anchor for revitalization."
The Duck Creek Regional Library is expected to open in mid-to-late May, marking a new beginning for Smyrna’s library and its role in the community.