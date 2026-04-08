SALISBURY, Md. - A new Maryland state fee is now being added to paint purchases to help fund a recycling program for leftover paint.
While officials say the initiative is aimed at reducing waste, some shoppers in Salisbury say they’re not thrilled about the added cost.
"The fees, the regulations — it’s just getting to the point where it’s crazy. It’s just absolutely crazy,” customer Tammy Provost said.
The fee varies depending on the size of the container. Customers can expect to pay an additional $1.45 for a standard gallon of paint, while larger containers — up to five gallons — can cost up to $2.75 more.
Others say they’re not happy about paying more but are willing to adjust.
Local contractor Dave Jenkins says he understands the reasoning behind the fee but still has concerns.
"Bigger jobs we hire out, but smaller jobs we do the painting,” Jenkins said. "It’s kind of nerve-racking, especially if you’ve got to use five gallons or more."
Under the new law, the money collected will support a nonprofit organization called PaintCare. The group plans to establish collection sites across the state where residents can drop off unused or leftover paint for proper disposal and recycling.
The paint fee applies only to paint containers. Supplies such as brushes, rollers, and tarps are not affected.