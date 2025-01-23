PRINCESS ANNE, MD — The Princess Anne Chamber of Commerce is working to reinvigorate the business community in the town following a period of dormancy after the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lynnell Fletcher-Pugh, a local business owner herself, became involved with the Chamber of Commerce in 2021 and is now it's president.
"The chamber is trying to get back into the community to let people know we're still here," Fletcher-Pugh said.
One of Fletcher-Pugh's first orders of business was to find the Chamber of Commerce a new home on Somerset Avenue in Independence Hall. Fletcher-Pugh said she believes this location's proximity to businesses on and around the historic main street will enhance its visibility and outreach.
"It's now Somerset County time, you know, to shine," Fletcher-Pugh said.
New businesses have made their way to Princess Anne since COVID-19, despite the hiatus of the Chamber of Commerce.
Among them is Sisters With A Twist, a bakery and café opened in spring 2024. The business is rooted in a family dream.
"It was a lifelong dream of my cousin and I," owner Amanda "AJ" Roth said. "We could have chose other places but we actually chose Princess Anne for the community itself."
Across the street, Dana Zucker owns Sugar Water Restaurant located inside the historic Washington Hotel, which also opened in 2024. Zucker echoed similar sentiments about the town's charm and the importance of a thriving network of businesses.
"We've lived all over the country and Somerset County is the one place that feels like home," Zucker said.
Zucker said she is excited to be a part of the chamber's efforts to unite local business owners, which could ultimately drive more traffic to Princess Anne.
"We have so much going on here," Zucker said. "But because a lot of it is kind of under the radar with some of the bigger towns around here, the chamber has the opportunity to really make our voices even bigger."
Fletcher-Pugh emphasized that the Chamber of Commerce exists to serve the people and said she is eager for community input.
"Tell us what they want from the Chamber and then we going to take it from there," Fletcher-Pugh said.
The chamber is also focused on fostering the next generation of entrepreneurs through the establishment of a scholarship fund.
Fletcher-Pugh highlighted its significance for the future of the business community in Somerset County.
"The chamber doesn't exist if we don't have the support of the residents and our members," Fletcher-Pugh said. "We want the seasoned people, along with the more younger generations, because they are our future."
The Chamber of Commerce hosted its first community event of the year on Wednesday evening.
Community members and business owners gathered at the Sugar Water restaurant for a question and answer session with the chamber leadership.
Fletcher-Pugh said this is just the beginning of what the Chamber of Commerce has in store for the town of Princess Anne in 2025.