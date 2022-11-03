BERLIN, Md. -- Trash, mainly empty alcohol containers, often line the side of Cathell Road in Ocean Pines. It's caused one local organization to take action, and has stirred up some frustration among neighbors.
A Road is Worcester County has Developed a Littering Problem
Kyle Orens
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today