The words "Shots Fired" superimposed over an image of bullet holes in glass.

(Photo: MGN)

DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a home damaged by gunfire Saturday afternoon.

Police say officers were called to the unit block of South Governors Avenue around 1:45 p.m. on Sept. 26 for reports of shots fired.

Investigators determined two male suspects got out of a silver sedan and fired several rounds toward two people standing on a porch, according to police. A nearby residence was struck by gunfire.

Police say a 59-year-old Dover man was sleeping inside the home near where one of the bullets struck. Luckily, no injuries were reported.

The two suspects then reportedly fled the area on foot.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at 302-736-7111.

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Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

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