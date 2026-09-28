DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a home damaged by gunfire Saturday afternoon.
Police say officers were called to the unit block of South Governors Avenue around 1:45 p.m. on Sept. 26 for reports of shots fired.
Investigators determined two male suspects got out of a silver sedan and fired several rounds toward two people standing on a porch, according to police. A nearby residence was struck by gunfire.
Police say a 59-year-old Dover man was sleeping inside the home near where one of the bullets struck. Luckily, no injuries were reported.
The two suspects then reportedly fled the area on foot.
The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at 302-736-7111.