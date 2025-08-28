MARYLAND. -- Like many other states, Maryland's congressional districts could be redrawn ahead of the 2026 primary elections.
On Wednesday, Senator Clarence Lam from Anne Arundel County pre-filed a bill that proposes redistricting.
"I believe that if some break the norm of only redistricting every 10 years, Maryland must be willing to do the same," said Lam. "My constituents do not want their influence in Congress diluted because the President is pressuring some states to redraw their maps."
Lam's pitch comes on the heels of Texas' redistricting.
If passed, his proposal would remove predominantly Republican areas from the 1st District and add in Anne Arundel County, which is primarily Democratic.
Republican leaders on the Eastern Shore, such as Wicomico County Executive Julie Giordano, tell WBOC any move that could sway in favor of Democrats would be unfair.
"We have 24% Republicans," said Giordano, discussing the state's political makeup. "So we're actually underrepresented here in the state of Maryland. We really should have two congressional seats to really even that score as to what our representation should be."
Governor Wes Moore recently appeared on Face The Nation on CBS. When questioned about the possibility of redistricting, he said that "all options are on the table."
"Republicans are people too and they represent a very large part of this state, the entire Eastern Shore, almost the entire western part of the state," said Giordano. "Even though it's not dense, I mean it is a vast area, so, it is just a bit frustrating that we're doing it out of emotions and not really what's best for Maryland."
Democrats currently hold seven of the eight congressional districts in the state, with Congressman Andy Harris (R-1st) being the lone GOP representative.
Maryland Democratic voters also outnumber Republicans 2:1.
So, would a new map unseat Harris? He doesn't think so.
"If the Democrats want to roll the dice, let them roll the dice. I look forward to having more Republican colleagues from the state in Congress, and I think that's what the result is going to be," said Harris.
A potential candidate for District One also chimed in.
Berlin's Mayor, Zack Tyndall, recently announced he is exploring the idea of seeking the Democratic nomination. He tells us he's against redistricting right now.
"Unfortunately, Maryland feels pressured to redraw congressional district lines in response to what's happening in Texas. We have been through this process multiple times, most recently in 2022," said Tyndall. "With more people moving to the Eastern Shore of Maryland, I believe the census will reflect meaningful change, and that's when redistricting should occur. I support waiting for updated census data rather than rushing into a mid-decade redraw."
