SEAFORD, Del. - Folks in west Sussex County woke up to a developing winter wonderland Friday morning as snow blanketed the ground and brightened up the trees for the second time this week.
"And this morning the first thing I said was 'look how pretty the trees are with all the snow on it. It does look nice," said Norma and Jack Thomas, who were enjoying a late breakfast on Route 13.
The snow was enough to cancel school in Seaford. Two students were pleased with the district's decision making Friday morning.
"I was pretty happy and, you know I thought it was not really going to snow that much, but it did. I thought we were only going to have a two hour delay," said brothers Guy and Pal Wheatley, who were enjoying a snowball fight in their yard.
Elementary schooler Ian Pettyjohn also got the day off from school.
He said he loves winter, but not everything about it.
"Your body heat is so hot that it makes the snow when it lands on you become wet, like water, and that's what I don't like about it," Pettyjohn said.
U.S. Route 13 was populated by a species that has been rare in recent years, the DelDOT snow plows, which were working some slush accumulating along the shoulder by lunchtime.
Tiffany June and Angie Safrit were on their way to Newark Friday.
When asked if they like winter, it exposed a bit of humorous friction between the friends.
"No. '-Yes, I love winter! -She loves the cold I do not. She freezes me no matter where we are or what time of the year it is. She freezes me," June and Safrit bantered back and forth between laughs.
Whatever one's feelings about snowy skies and slippery sidewalks, a snow day for some is about what's most important, the love of one's family.
"Our mom makes like this snow cream, it tastes really good," Guy Wheatley said, referring to a special treat he and his brother get on a snow day.