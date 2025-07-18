SUSSEX COUNTY, DE -- Beach Patrol officials along the Sussex County coast said they've treated increased numbers of jellyfish stings within the last month.
"We've had a significant increase in stings this season, more than I have ever seen as a captain here," Lewes Beach Patrol Captain Strohm Edwards said. "Last year we had to deal with around 270, this year we're at upwards of 550 so far."
Edwards said they see a surge every year from early July to mid-August, and that the weather and water conditions are likely the reason for the increase this year.
"The increase in water temperature, the more rain we have gotten this summer, and the salinity in the water make for favorable conditions," Edwards said.
Nico Caceres, Chief of Daily Operations with the Rehoboth Beach Patrol, said they've seen a steady number of stings since the beginning of the month.
"We probably treat around 60 to 70 people a day at least in the medical room, and probably around 20 to 30 more with the lifeguards," Caceres said.
When WBOC visited Rehoboth Beach today, some beachgoers said they would not go in the water because of the jellyfish.
"They're everywhere," visitor Candice Johnson said. "It seems like every wave that comes up I can see two, three, or four of them."
Beachgoer Andrew Repenning and his family braved the water and came to the Rehoboth Beach Patrol station with jellyfish stings Friday afternoon.
"It feels like being stung by a lot of bees," Repenning said.
Repenning and his family were treated with a 50% vinegar and 50% water solution, according to RBP leaders. Caceres said that it is one of the methods they use to treat any stings.
"We just spray that on the affected area," Caceres said. "Other remedies can be taking out the stingers with a tweezer, or soaking the area in hot water."
Caceres said any beachgoers who get stung should immediately exit the water and talk to a lifeguard. He also said wearing rash guards can help protect against upper-body jellyfish stings.
"Just go to the lifeguard. They should have that vinegar solution for you," Caceres said. "If you keep getting get stung, I would just say call it a day for the water. It's not really worth just getting stung over and over. You should be able to enjoy your beach day."