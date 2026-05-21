DELMARVA– Memorial Day weekend travel gets underway May 21 as AAA expects 45 million Americans to travel between Thursday and Monday.
Of those, AAA predicts over 3.6 million will travel by plane.
The Federal Aviation Administration says Thursday will likely be the busiest day for airports, with 54,370 flights scheduled May 21.
Flight delays and cancellations are possible as a storm brings rain to the region from the northwest. Find the latest updates on all flights through the FAA's website.
AAA says over 39 million drivers will hit the road this weekend, as the national average price for a gallon of regular gas climbs to $4.56 – up from $3.18 this time last year.
Traffic is expected to be lightest at the following travel times, according to AAA:
- Thursday before noon or after 9 p.m.
- Friday before 11 a.m. or after 8 p.m.
- Saturday before 11 a.m. or after 5 p.m.
- Sunday - minimal traffic impacts expected
- Monday before 10 a.m. or after 5 p.m.
Maryland's Transportation Authority says more than 335,000 drivers will cross the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, with the following travel times recommended:
Eastbound:
- Thursday before 10 a.m. or after 10 p.m.
- Friday before 8 a.m. or after 10 p.m.
- Saturday before 7 a.m. or after 4 p.m.
- Sunday before 10 a.m. or after 5 p.m.
- Monday before 11 a.m. or after 4 p.m.
Westbound:
- Thursday before 11 a.m. or after 6 p.m.
- Friday before 8 a.m. or after 7 p.m.
- Saturday before 11 a.m. or after 5 p.m.
- Sunday before 11 a.m. or after 5 p.m.
- Monday before 9 a.m. or after 10 p.m.
Find Chesapeake Bay Bridge travel updates at baybridge.com or call 1-877-229-7726.
Drivers crossing the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel in Virginia should be aware of overnight roadwork taking place from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sundays through Fridays, with 15 minute delays possible.
Additionally, officials say a reduced 45 mph speed limit is in effect for roadwork on the Thimble Shoal Channel Tunnel.
Find Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel travel updates at at cbbt.com.