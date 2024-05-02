DOVER, Del.- There are growing concerns in the city over the persistent presence of abandoned cars, some left for several months.
At least two derelict vehicles can be found behind Dover's Stony Creek neighborhood. People living there, like Roberta Hicks, said they have lost hope of the cars getting removed.
"There have been cars that have been abandoned sitting around for maybe a year at least and nothing was done about it," she remarked.
Others describe it as a city-wide issue.
"In the parking lots, I know there are a few on Route 1, behind my apartment complex near a junk yard, they are lined up in the streets," said another resident, Aiden. "They're everywhere."
Dover City Councilman Brian Lewis said he has been actively seeking solutions, recognizing the safety concerns posed by these abandoned vehicles, especially for children.
"They are easy to miss on the road and all it takes is a kid to go up and play with it, you know there is glass everywhere, missing tires," Aiden expressed.
"It should be removed and plus it is causing a safety hazard," added Hicks.
Previously, Dover authorities had indicated that Dover Code Enforcement handles abandoned cars on private property, while Dover Police deals with them on public streets.
However, Dover Police officials tell WBOC there is uncertainty regarding the division of responsibilities and cite a lack of information to explain the delay in removing the cars.
Residents are eagerly awaiting action, hoping that someone takes responsibility soon.
"You do pay your taxes and taxes should take care of it," Hicks emphasized.
Councilman Lewis revealed ongoing efforts to address the issue, stating he is collaborating with state legislators on a bill that would make code enforcement entirely responsible for towing.