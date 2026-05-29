EDEN, Md. - Fire officials say a brush pile fire spread to an abandoned structure, destroying it.
The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office says the fire began on May 28, around 1:47 p.m., at a property on Upper Ferry Road. Investigators say the property owner and workers were burning a large brush pile when it accidentally spread to a nearby abandoned house on the property.
Nobody was hurt during the incident. Officials say it took about 30 minutes for firefighters to get the fire under control. The fire marshal's office estimates damage around $25,000.
The brush pile burning occurred during a county-wide burn ban, established due to the drought. The case was referred to Wicomico County Code Enforcement, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources-Forest Service, and the Maryland Department of the Environment-Air and Radiation Division for possible violations of applicable codes and ordinances.