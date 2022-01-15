FARMINGTON, Del.- An accidental house fire in Farmington has caused an estimated $100,000 in damages.
According to the Delaware State Fire Marshal, it happened just after 9 p.m. Friday, at the 19000 block of South Dupont Hwy. near Williamsville Rd.
The Farmington Volunteer Fire Company arrived on the scene and saw smoke pouring out from the home.
Other fire crews, including the Harrington Fire Company, were called to assist with the fire.
State fire investigators were able to determine that the fire started inside a malfunctioning oil fueled furnace and spread throughout the home.
The fire caused an estimated $100,000 in damages. There were no reported injuries.