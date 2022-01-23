PRINCESS ANNE, Md.- One man was taken to the hospital after an accidental house fire in Princess Anne, that caused $150,000 in damages.
The Maryland State Fire Marshal says, the Princess Anne Volunteer Fire Department was called to a one story, wood frame home, at 31431 Peggy Neck Rd., just after 1 a.m. on Saturday.
A neighbor discovered the fire, and no smoke alarms were found inside the home.
James Frank was inside the home at the time of the fire. He was taken to a nearby hospital for smoke inhalation.
It took 30 firefighters about 50 minutes to get the flames under control.
According to The Fire Marshal, the fire was ruled accidental and started due to a failure of wood stove chimney.
The fire did an estimated $150,000 in damage to both the structure and the contents.