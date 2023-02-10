ACCOMAC, Va. - A 45 year old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds after a drive-by shooting last week in Accomac. The shooting occurred on February 1st at approximately 1:13 a.m. on the 23000 block of Oyster Road according to the Accomack County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff Todd Wessells said the victim was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and was listed in stable condition. The Onancock Volunteer Fire Department and the Accomack Department of Public Safety were also at the scene to assist.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at (757) 787-1131 or (757) 824-5666 or through their website at accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org.