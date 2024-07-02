ACCOMACK CO., VA - Officials in Accomack County have announced the extension of a burn ban as dry conditions linger across Delmarva.
According to County Administrator Michael Mason, the suspension of burning was declared to avoid threats to life and property in the dry conditions. The ban applies to all open burning within Accomack County except for campgrounds and agricultural activities.
Violations of the burn ban are punishable as a Class 1 Misdemeanor and can result in either or both of up to a year of jail time and a maximum fine of $2,500.
The County Administrator says the suspension of open burning will remain in effect until conditions change. Questions in regards to Accomack County’s burn ban can be directed to the County’s Administration Office at 757-787-5700.