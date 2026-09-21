ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va.– The Accomack County Sheriff's Office announced an increased police presence at two schools Sept. 21 due to an alleged threat circulating social media this weekend.
Deputies say they arrested a juvenile suspect in connection with the threat, but did not release additional details.
Accomack County Public Schools officials announced schools will operate as scheduled Sept. 21, with law enforcement officers to patrol Nandua Middle and High Schools in Onley.
The Sheriff's Office asks neighbors not to spread unverified information and to rely solely on official communications for safety updates.
Deputies ask anyone with information to contact 757-787-0911 as the investigation continues.