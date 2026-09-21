Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM EDT THURSDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THURSDAY TO 6 AM EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft. For the Gale Warning, northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft expected. For the second Small Craft Advisory, northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from North Beach MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, Patuxent River to Broomes Island MD, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the first Small Craft Advisory, until 6 AM EDT early this morning. For the Gale Warning, from 6 AM this morning to 6 AM EDT Thursday. For the second Small Craft Advisory, from 6 AM Thursday to 6 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for hazardous conditions. &&