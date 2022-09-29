ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. - The family of Alyssa Taylor, a 25 year-old Oak Hall woman says they are not happy with how her disappearance has been handled, now over 16 days since anyone has had contact with her.
Taylor told her family she was going on the road with Danny McNeal, a truck driver friend.
McNeal's tractor-trailer crashed in a fiery wreck around two weeks ago.
McNeal's body and many of Taylor's belongings were recovered, but her body never was.
Police pinged Taylor's cell phone along the truck's route. Her phone has not had any activity since the crash.
A North Carolina Sheriff's Office says their investigation has led them to believe Taylor was not with O'Neal at the time of the crash.
Alyssa's aunt Shelly Payton visited the crash site on Thursday. She says the official story from law enforcement does not add up.
"I know she was in this accident, I mean the proof points to her being there," she said.
"The wrecking company said when they got there the cab was gone, which is probably where she would've been at the time sleeping in the back of the cab," she continued.
The Accomack County Sheriff's Office is investigating.
Officials say family identified a voice heard in body camera video as that of Alyssa, prior to the accident in North Carolina.
Alyssa's aunt says she does not suspect foul play, but thinks police in North Carolina are not doing enough to solve this case.
"Danny, I've only heard good things about him, my husband worked with him at a trucking company and I've only heard good things. I mean even the local police department had said they knew him personally," Payton said.
"I'm going to keep pressing until another agency steps up and helps because our trust in the Highway Patrol is gone," she continued.
Taylor is a mother of two sons. Her family says at this point they simply want closure.