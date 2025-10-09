ACCOMAC, Va. - A Grand Jury has indicted an Onancock man on multiple charges including first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a father and daughter at an Accomac gas station earlier this year.
On March 20, 2025, police were called to the Shore Stop on Lankford Highway in the Town of Accomac just after 5 a.m. on reports of a shooting. There, they found Pradipkumar Ratilal Patel, 56, of Accomac, shot to death. Patel’s daughter, 24-year-old Urmi Pradipbhai Patel, was also found suffering from a gunshot wound. She died days later after being flown to Norfolk.
The ensuing investigation led to the arrest of George Frazier Devon Wharton, 44, of Onancock. Wharton was taken to the Accomack County Jail and initially charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder before the tragic death of Urmi Patel.
On Oct. 6, 2025, the Accomack County Grand Jury indicted Wharton on eleven counts in connection to the shootings.
The Grand Jury has charged Wharton with the following:
-Two counts of first-degree murder
-Two counts of second-degree murder
-Two counts of the use of a firearm in a felony
-Three counts of malicious shooting at an occupied building
-One count brandishing a weapon in a public place
-One count possession of a firearm by a convicted felon