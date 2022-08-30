DORCHESTER COUNTY, Md. - The Maryland Department of Agriculture has announced that more than 14,000 acres in Dorchester County will be treated by an aircraft to reduce the adult mosquito population, beginning the evening of Wednesday, Aug. 31, weather conditions permitting.
The aircraft is a twin engine, white plane with red and blue stripes, registration number N903MD.
It will fly 300 to 500 feet, above the ground during the evening hours.
The following area will receive aerial spraying services: Andrews, Bishops Head, Crapo, Crocheron, Lakesville, Robbins, Toddville, Wesley, and Wingate.
Residents of the affected areas are advised that the insecticide to be applied is Trumpet, a formulation containing naled and applied at less than 1 fluid ounce per acre. Approximately 14,322 acres will be treated. It is not necessary for people, pets or livestock to leave the area to be treated.
For additional information, call 410-543-6626/